Police thwart attempt to defraud B.C. First Nation of $406,000 intended for project

Police in British Columbia say they have prevented a fraud scheme targeting a First Nation on northern Vancouver Island that had redirected more than $400,000 to a fake bank account. Alert Bay RCMP say the case was first reported by the Namgis First Nation on May 13, where $406,000 meant for contractors in the construction of a new wellness and treatment centre was redirected by a fraudulent email to the fake account. Police say co-ordination with authorities in Eastern Canada resulted in a freeze placed on a bank account allegedly operated by an organized crime group. Officers from Alert Bay then led the execution of a search warrant on a home in Aurora, Ont., where they uncovered suspected counterfeit currency, forged documents, electronic devices and other items linked to organized…



