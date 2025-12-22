After Indigenous teen’s stabbing, his family says the system failed to stop his bullying

By Amy Romer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Content warning: This story details violence against an Indigenous Youth whom IndigiNews is identifying as ‘Kai,’ a pseudonym, for his safety. Please look after your spirit and read with care. Kai had walked Fifth Street, “Courtenay, B.C.’s” main downtown stretch, many times before. It’s a simple route from the LINC Youth Centre to the 16-year-old’s home. But on a warm September evening this year, as he approached the local donut shop, a fellow teen from school he’d known for years stepped toward him — carrying a knife. Through his many experiences of bullying, Kai had needed medical attention before, including a suspected concussion and black eyes. But never because of the use of a weapon. Kai was stabbed just below his left…



