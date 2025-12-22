National News
ticker

After Indigenous teen’s stabbing, his family says the system failed to stop his bullying

December 22, 2025 219 views

By Amy Romer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Content warning: This story details violence against an Indigenous Youth whom IndigiNews is identifying as ‘Kai,’ a pseudonym, for his safety. Please look after your spirit and read with care. Kai had walked Fifth Street, “Courtenay, B.C.’s” main downtown stretch, many times before. It’s a simple route from the LINC Youth Centre to the 16-year-old’s home. But on a warm September evening this year, as he approached the local donut shop, a fellow teen from school he’d known for years stepped toward him — carrying a knife. Through his many experiences of bullying, Kai had needed medical attention before, including a suspected concussion and black eyes. But never because of the use of a weapon. Kai was stabbed just below his left…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

AI-generated content wrongly accuses fiddler Ashley MacIsaac of being sex offender

December 23, 2025 7

Cape Breton fiddler Ashley MacIsaac says he may have been defamed by Google after it recently…

Read more
National News

No distributor? No problem. Canadian filmmakers are reaching audiences on their own terms

December 23, 2025 143

By Alex Nino Gheciu When Sasha Leigh Henry’s acclaimed TV show was canceled and development pipelines…

Read more