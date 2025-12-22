Ottawa, First Nations presenting plans to reform child welfare system

By Catherine Morrison Ottawa and First Nations are presenting the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal with competing plans to reform the First Nations child welfare system today — the latest step in a lengthy fight that has stretched nearly 20 years. The August tribunal order that mandated the proposals came nine years after it concluded that the federal government had discriminated against First Nations children by underfunding the on-reserve child welfare system. That followed a joint 2007 human rights complaint filed by the Assembly of First Nations and the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society. Progress on a child welfare agreement to reform the system stalled in 2024 when First Nations twice rejected a $47.8-billion deal they said did not go far enough to protect kids. Ottawa called a halt…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice