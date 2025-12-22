Kraken’s Brandon Montour placed on injured reserve, expected to miss 4 weeks following hand surgery

National News
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour was placed on injured reserve Monday and will be out for at least four weeks after having hand surgery, the Kraken announced. The 31-year-old Montour had missed the last two games after departing early from a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche last Tuesday. He is expected to be out of action until mid-to-late January. In 27 games this season, Montour has six goals and 10 assists with a minus-4 rating. The Kraken are tied for last in the Western Conference and have lost 10 of 12 games….

