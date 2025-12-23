National News
AI-generated content wrongly accuses fiddler Ashley MacIsaac of being sex offender

December 23, 2025 159 views

Cape Breton fiddler Ashley MacIsaac says he may have been defamed by Google after it recently produced an AI-generated summary falsely identifying him as a sex offender. The Juno Award-winning musician says he learned of the online misinformation last week after a First Nation north of Halifax confronted him with the summary and cancelled a concert planned for Dec. 19. In a phone interview, MacIsaac says the summary falsely asserted he had been convicted of a series of offences including sexual assault, internet luring, assaulting a woman and attempting to assault a minor. As well, he says the Google entry accused him of being listed on the national sex offender registry, which is also untrue. The virtuoso fiddler says he later learned the erroneous content was taken from online articles…

