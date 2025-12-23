National News
No distributor? No problem. Canadian filmmakers are reaching audiences on their own terms

December 23, 2025 143 views

By Alex Nino Gheciu When Sasha Leigh Henry’s acclaimed TV show was canceled and development pipelines slowed to a crawl, she decided not to wait years for permission to reach audiences again. Instead, she made her feature debut “Dinner With Friends” on a $100,000 micro-budget, and is now releasing it herself. The Toronto filmmaker decided to act last year when Bell Media canceled her Crave series “Bria Mack Gets a Life” after one season, citing low audience numbers despite winning the Canadian Screen Award for best TV comedy, and after being denied Telefilm Talent to Watch funding. “Nothing makes you say ‘eff it’ like your award-winning show not getting renewed,” says Henry. She shot the film — an intimate look at the bonds and fractures within a Black friend group…

