Gifting ceremony was “healing” experience for Indigenous Artist

By Brock Weir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Auroran A healing journey came full circle at the Aurora Cultural Centre recently as Indigenous artist Sharon Rigby brought the curtain down on her first solo show, “Stories Woven Through Fabric.” The exhibition, which took pride of place throughout Aurora Town Square this fall, was centred on the medium of ribbon skirts, garments which hold “deep cultural significance” for many Indigenous communities across North America. Rigby, a Mohawk/Ojibwe artist from the Akwesasne Reserve in Quebec, who now calls Peel Region home, says ribbon skirts are symbols of identity, connection to heritage and the land, as well as serving as tools for healing. The show was envisioned by Rigby as a way to “foster a sense of healing and understanding” around the time…



