Navajo police arrest suspected drunken driver after deadly crash ahead of Christmas parade

December 24, 2025 189 views

KAYENTA, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation police said a suspected drunken driver struck bystanders who were waiting for a Christmas parade to start, killing one and injuring three others. The crash happened Monday evening in Kayenta, just south of Monument Valley in northeastern Arizona, as spectators gathered for the annual community-sponsored event. The Navajo Police Department’s Kayenta District had officers patrolling the area, but the driver accessed the parade route and hit the bystanders and damaged parked vehicles and other property. The driver was arrested, but authorities did not provide any details about the suspect or the victims. Family members said the person killed was a young boy and that his mother, her fiancé and his grandfather were the ones injured. A GoFundMe was set up Tuesday, with the family…

