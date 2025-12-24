National News
For B.C. whale coroner, a gruesome duty to ‘revered’ animals approached with humility

December 24, 2025 151 views

By Wolfgang Depner When veterinary pathologist Stephen Raverty is chest deep in work, the term takes on a gruesome meaning. Picture Raverty deep in the innards of a humpback whale, trying to retain his balance as he wades through a quagmire of intestines, blubber and blood. A photograph that is unsuitable for breakfast-table viewing captures a moment in 2011 as Raverty, drenched from the shoulders down in purple muck, works on a humpback whale that washed up dead on San Juan Island in U.S. waters, just off Vancouver Island. It’s one of about 2,500 necropsies on whales and other large marine mammals performed over the past 25 years by Raverty, who works for B.C.’s Ministry of Agriculture and Lands. “Yes, it can be difficult to work your way through the…

