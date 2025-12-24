National News
No faith in fossil fuels? Why some religious leaders are speaking out on climate change

December 24, 2025 174 views

By Jordan Omstead Anglican Deacon Michael Van Dusen typically has plans for the Christmas season that do not involve a Toronto courthouse. Perhaps he would be preparing his Christmas Day sermon or visiting with family. But on Tuesday, he stood beside a painted banner that read “no faith in fossil fuels” and spoke to a small crowd, including some of his parishioners, about what had brought him before a judge — and not of the divine variety. For the first time in his life, the 80-year-old was arrested and charged with trespassing last year during a sit-in at a Royal Bank of Canada branch in protest of the bank’s fossil-fuel financing. Canadian banks, he said, were choosing to ignore climate science to profit from the destruction of the planet, and…

