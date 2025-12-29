National News
Investigators blame ‘downdraft’ for 2024 Air Inuit incident

December 29, 2025 369 views

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News A windy ‘downdraft’ is partially to blame for a cargo plane’s bad landing in Kangiqsujuaq last year, federal investigators say. The Transportation Safety Board, which is tasked with investigating incidents involving air, sea and rail incidents in Canada, released its report Thursday into the March 2024 incident in which an Air Inuit propeller plane’s rear landing gear collapsed upon landing at Kangiqsujuaq’s airport. Nobody was injured. The pilots, the report said, were concerned that the runway was too short. “This perception that the runway was too short led the pilots to want to reduce the risk of an overrun by using a practice that is common for short runways. This practice consists in descending below the glide path to aim for…

