Popularity persists for Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew two years into government mandate

By Steve Lambert Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew’s popularity shows little sign of sagging, more than two years after his NDP government was elected. The support remains despite ongoing challenges in reducing health-care wait times, ending chronic homelessness and stopping a string of provincial budget deficits. Kinew has consistently ranked at the top of monthly Angus Reid polls on the popularity of the country’s premiers, although the latest numbers suggest a drop of 10 points from earlier this year. Quarterly opinion polls by Probe Research Inc. suggest support for the governing New Democrats has remained 20 points or more above the Opposition Progressive Conservatives. One political analyst says part of the reason is Kinew has been able to show some progress on key issues, including health care. “He’s thrown more resources…



