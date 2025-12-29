National News
Housing changes at First Nations CFS agency leaves residents in state of panic

December 29, 2025 212 views

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press Sweeping changes to how one agency supports young people aging out of care have participants panicking about whether they’ll have to camp or couch surf in the new year. Southeast Child and Family Services, which works with eight First Nations in Manitoba, has a unit dedicated to preparing 15 to 21-year-olds for independent living by connecting them with community-based partners. Depending on their needs, teenagers and young adults living off-reserve are referred to supportive-housing facilities, such as Kildonan Commons and Villa Rosa. Multiple age-of-majority tenants told the Free Press their CFS social workers informed them this fall that they’d have to move out on their own by the end of 2025. Funding constraints were identified as the reason the residents…

