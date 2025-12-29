AFNQL rejects claims by alleged Vermont-based Abenaki groups

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador (AFNQL) passed a resolution confirming its stance on several individuals claiming Abenaki descent in Vermont and New Hampshire. The resolution was ratified and signed by AFNQL Regional Chief Francis Verreault-Paul last month and refuses to acknowledge the alleged ties these individuals claim to have to the Abenaki Nation. “The Grand Chiefs and Chiefs of the AFNQL do not recognize the existence or presence of NCC [Nunatukavut Community Council] in Labrador, or any self-proclaimed ‘Abenaki’ community in Quebec, Vermont, and New Hampshire,” the resolution reads. Following the adoption of the resolution, Abenaki Heritage launched a media campaign earlier this month to raise awareness about alleged cultural appropriation by eight individuals in Vermont. According to…



