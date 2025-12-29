Assembly of First Nations supports federal court decisions

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) has come out in support of two recent federal court decisions that would require the federal government to act on a lack of access to housing and clean drinking water on First Nation reservations. AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak called the rulings an important first step toward addressing long-standing systemic injustices faced by First Nations across the country. “First Nations have lived with unsafe drinking water and overcrowded homes,” Woodhouse Nepinak said. Woodhouse Nepinak also reiterated the fiduciary responsibility that Ottawa has to ensure that every First Nation should have access to housing and safe drinking water on reserves. “It’s shameful that First Nations have to go to court to establish rights to basic services…



