Gayenawahsra Next Step program expands capacity with seven more units

The Gayenawahsra Next Step program has nearly doubled its capacity to provide violence-free transitional housing to single parents in Six Nations. Thanks to a $4.2 million investment from Canada’s Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative (ISHTI), seven additional units are being added to Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services’ existing transitional housing complex at 36 Sunrise Court. The eight-unit facility was first built in 1994, to provide safe living spaces for clients of the organization’s shelter and community counselling program, to help them escape intimate partner violence. To mark the occasion, Ganohkwasra held a grand opening on Nov. 27, to showcase two of the units that are within days of completion. Attendees could take guided tours of accessible and walk-up, one-bedroom units, complete with full kitchens and in-suite laundry. “I’ve been…



