Manitoba premier uses AI to make homemade Ojibwa translator

December 31, 2025 172 views

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press The tabs open on Premier Wab Kinew’s laptop will all but certainly surprise the average Manitoban. Google Gemini, Claude by Anthropic and other artificial-intelligence powered assistants can be found coding on his behalf, even when his computer appears to be asleep. Following a year-end interview with the Free Press, Kinew revealed he had been multitasking — with the help of large language models — the whole time. “I’m building an automatic translator for the Ojibwa language,” he said in his office Thursday during an interview that culminated with an impromptu monologue about AI. Upon completion, Kinew’s homemade software will be able to translate written paragraphs into Anishinaabemowin. The NDP leader said he’s doing his part to digitize the endangered dialect,…

