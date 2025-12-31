Six Nations Police & MTO inspectors check commercial trucks safety

Six Nations Police, with the aid of the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario, (MTO) conducted a community wide commercial vehicle safety inspection last Wednesday (Dec., 17) pulling over transport trucks at various points int the community for inspection. Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour said the inspections, held periodically, came after complaints from community members about large trucks driving through the community. He said the inspection involved pulling over commercial vehicles at various spots in the community and escorting them to inspection areas. One of those areas was the parking lot of the community’s Gathering Place on Chiefswood Road. MTO inspectors, among other areas, checked tires, brake pads, lines, fluid levels (for hydraulic), air pressure gauges. They also check for proper documentation. A report on the inspections was not available at…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice