Six Nations Police & MTO inspectors check commercial trucks safety

December 31, 2025 177 views
Inspectors check out tires, including tred on trucks pulled over last week. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)

Six Nations Police, with the aid of the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario, (MTO) conducted a community wide commercial vehicle safety inspection last Wednesday (Dec., 17) pulling over transport trucks at various points int the community for inspection. Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour said the inspections, held periodically, came after complaints from community members about large trucks driving through the community. He said the inspection involved pulling over commercial vehicles at various spots in the community and escorting them to inspection areas. One of those areas was the parking lot of the community’s Gathering Place on Chiefswood Road. MTO inspectors, among other areas, checked tires, brake pads, lines, fluid levels (for hydraulic), air pressure gauges. They also check for proper documentation. A report on the inspections was not available at…

