Grand Erie District School Board report shows improved credits

Grand Erie’s Annual Education Service Agreement Report to Six Nations Elected Council did not include EQAO scores, but highlighted improved credit accumulation. The Grand Erie District School Board outlined student progress, staffing supports, and upcoming education priorities for Six Nations students during a detailed presentation to the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) was part of the annual reporting requirements under the Education Service Agreement with Indigenous Services Canada. “If you haven’t paid attention to [EQAO score release], across the province, it has been a very, you know, heavy topic for us. Across the province, we need to be aware we’re not reaching provincial average in many districts, so we’re unpacking a lot of that,” Superintendent of Education Julie White said. White and System Leader for Indigenous Education Stacey Hill delivered…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice