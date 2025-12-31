Local News
Grand Erie District School Board report shows improved credits

December 31, 2025 209 views

Grand Erie’s Annual Education Service Agreement Report to Six Nations Elected Council did not include EQAO scores, but highlighted improved credit accumulation. The Grand Erie District School Board outlined student progress, staffing supports, and upcoming education priorities for Six Nations students during a detailed presentation to the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) was part of the annual reporting requirements under the Education Service Agreement with Indigenous Services Canada. “If you haven’t paid attention to [EQAO score release], across the province, it has been a very, you know, heavy topic for us. Across the province, we need to be aware we’re not reaching provincial average in many districts, so we’re unpacking a lot of that,” Superintendent of Education Julie White said. White and System Leader for Indigenous Education Stacey Hill delivered…

