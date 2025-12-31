Local News
ticker

Wisconsin archaeologists identify 16 ancient canoes in a prehistoric lake ‘parking lot’

December 31, 2025 176 views
Underwater image of dugout canoe from Lake Mendota on June 6, 2021. (Courtesy: Tamara Thomsen - Wisconsin Historical Society)

By Todd Richmond MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Archaeologists have identified more than a dozen ancient canoes that Indigenous people apparently left behind in a sort of prehistoric parking lot along a Wisconsin lakeshore. The Wisconsin Historical Society announced Wednesday that archaeologists have mapped the location of 16 canoes submerged in the lake bed of Lake Mendota in Madison. Tamara Thomsen, the state’s maritime archaeologist, said that the site lies near a network of what were once indigenous trails, suggesting ancient people left the canoes there for anyone to use as they traveled, much like a modern-day e-bike rack. “It’s a parking spot that’s been used for millennia, over and over,” Thomsen said. Lake Mendota is a sprawling, 15-square-mile (38.8-square-kilometer) body of water on Madison’s west side. The state Capitol building…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq and Government of Canada sign co-management arrangement for National Parks

December 31, 2025 190

By Adam McNamara – Local Journalism Initiative Reporter – Strait Area Reporter, The Advocate Cape Breton…

Read more
National News

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon’s new year’s message to Canadians

December 31, 2025 195

By Canadian Press Staff Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says she witnessed extraordinary solidarity across the country…

Read more