No:ia: All I want for 2026 is a …

In just 24 hours it will be 2026. Around the world people will be celebrating the new year marking it with hope and smiles. And others will wonder just what will it bring and look to a healthy and happy year that will bring with it hard truths. With a new Prime Minister gun-ho to turn Canada into a clean energy superpower, pushing the country to not only launch new trade routes, but wants to see energy on the fast track is pushing resource and infrastructure development and he plans to push it in his economic corridor across the country. His proposed pipeline, that is apparently in the “national interest’ will without a doubt become only the first of a number of proposals he will maintain is in the “national…
