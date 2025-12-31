Today in History

Dec 28 In 1992, Pudlo Pudlat, one of Canada’s best-known Inuit artists, died in Cape Dorset, Baffin Island, at the age of 76. Dec 29 In 1890, the last battle in the American-Indian wars took place at Wounded Knee Creek, S.D. About 350 half-starved Sioux gathered on the Pine Ridge Reservation for a Ghost Dance, a religious ceremony in which the Indians believed their dead would rise again and lead them to good hunting grounds. When the Sioux refused to hand over their weapons to the 7th Cavalry, the troops opened fire. About 150 Indians, half of them women and children, and 25 soldiers, died in the battle. In 2021, Rideau Hall released the names of the 135 newest additions to the Order of Canada. Among the list of recipients…



