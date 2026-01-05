National News
Trump-Era Tariffs Hit Indigenous Tourism Hard: A Call for Action

January 5, 2026 134 views

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News The Indigenous tourism sector in Canada is facing a crisis, with recent U.S. tariffs and the ongoing trade dispute threatening businesses, jobs, and reconciliation efforts. The Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) released its May 2025 U.S. Tariffs Survey Report, highlighting a potential 68% drop in U.S. bookings for 2025 – a devastating blow for a sector that relies heavily on international visitors. “The impact of tariffs has been significant, especially during our peak summer season in 2025,” said Keith Henry, President of Indigenous Tourism Canada and respected Métis leader in Indigenous cultural tourism. “Many tourism businesses faced a dual challenge – rising costs from the pandemic alongside these new barriers. Too often, Indigenous businesses aren’t even considered in tariff…

