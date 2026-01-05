National News
B.C. title claim decision creates fear that resonates in New Brunswick

January 5, 2026 188 views

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner A decision last summer by a British Columbia court to recognize an Indigenous title claim on the lower Fraser River and in the city of Richmond has sent homeowners and business property owners into a panic. B.C. Premier David Elby has tried to calm fears by telling a business crowd in November he’d “go to the wall” to protect their private property rights. The NDP leader has pledged to appeal the court decision that was in favour of the Cowichan Tribes. He also says the provincial government will guarantee anyone’s mortgages that could be rejected by banks and other lenders who are worried about rightful property ownership. The uncertainty the Cowichan victory has created in B.C. sounds a lot like…

