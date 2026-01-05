National News
No timeline for return to Manitoba First Nation after power outage, chief says

January 5, 2026

The chief of a Manitoba First Nation says there is no timeline for thousands of people to return home after they were forced out due to a power outage more than a week ago. Manitoba Hydro fully restored power Friday to Pimicikamak Cree Nation, 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg, but its water plants, pumps, tanks and pipes froze after an outage Dec. 28. Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias says the more than 4,000 people forced to leave the community are eager to go home after having to spend part of the holiday season in hotels in different parts of the province. He says the frozen water system, as well as the pipes that have burst, have destroyed homes and affected the community’s infrastructure, putting people’s well-being at risk. Monias…

