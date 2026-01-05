National News
ticker

Quebec students must address teachers as ‘Mr.’ and ‘Ms.’ under new civility rules

January 5, 2026 157 views

By Morgan Lowrie Quebec students returning to class after winter break will now have to use formal language to address their teachers under new rules designed to foster civility. The province announced last year that public and private schools had until January to create a code of conduct that includes requirements for students to address teachers and staff as “Mr.” or “Ms.” and use the formal form of “you” in French. As well, elementary and high schools must also outline respectful conduct between students and toward school property, and specify that men and women are equal and faces must be uncovered on school property. The president of an association representing school principals and administrators says he’s generally in favour of requiring students to use formal language because he thinks it…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Trump-Era Tariffs Hit Indigenous Tourism Hard: A Call for Action

January 5, 2026 134

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News The Indigenous tourism sector in Canada…

Read more
National News

B.C. title claim decision creates fear that resonates in New Brunswick

January 5, 2026 190

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner A decision last summer by a…

Read more