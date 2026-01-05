National News
ticker

US allies and adversaries use UN meeting to blast Venezuela intervention as America defends action

January 5, 2026 190 views

By Farnoush Amiri And Jennifer Peltz UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Both allies and adversaries of the United States on Monday used an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to voice opposition to the audacious U.S. military operation in Venezuela that captured leader Nicolás Maduro. Before the U.N.’s most powerful body, countries blasted President Donald Trump’s intervention in the South American country and his recent comments signaling the possibility of expanding military action to countries like Colombia and Mexico over drug trafficking accusations. The Republican president also has reupped his threat to take over the Danish territory of Greenland for the sake of U.S. security interests. Denmark, which has jurisdiction over the mineral-rich island, carefully denounced U.S. prospects for taking over Greenland without mentioning its NATO ally by name. “The…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Trump-Era Tariffs Hit Indigenous Tourism Hard: A Call for Action

January 5, 2026 135

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News The Indigenous tourism sector in Canada…

Read more
National News

B.C. title claim decision creates fear that resonates in New Brunswick

January 5, 2026 190

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner A decision last summer by a…

Read more