A chance to ‘be involved’: Nuclear waste site assessment begins

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com IGNACE — The years-long process for regulators to decide whether a proposed nuclear waste storage site gets the green light has begun. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada has posted the initial project description for the deep geological repository being proposed in the Ignace area by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization, or NWMO. The public posting officially kicks off the assessment done jointly between the impact assessment agency and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission. The first chance for people to comment on the NWMO’s proposal to federal regulators has also begun, with initial submissions being accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 4. “It’s an opportunity for the public to be involved and to learn more about this, what I call, an incredibly…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice