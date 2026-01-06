National News
ticker

A chance to ‘be involved’: Nuclear waste site assessment begins

January 6, 2026 121 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com IGNACE — The years-long process for regulators to decide whether a proposed nuclear waste storage site gets the green light has begun. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada has posted the initial project description for the deep geological repository being proposed in the Ignace area by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization, or NWMO. The public posting officially kicks off the assessment done jointly between the impact assessment agency and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission. The first chance for people to comment on the NWMO’s proposal to federal regulators has also begun, with initial submissions being accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 4. “It’s an opportunity for the public to be involved and to learn more about this, what I call, an incredibly…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

R.O.P.E . Squad seeking public’s help in locating federal offender

January 6, 2026 100

Sima Doban Caledonia, ON – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s…

Read more
National News

Proposed ‘planned community’ would add 2,500 homes to Caledonia

January 6, 2026 101

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Haldimand County residents will soon have…

Read more