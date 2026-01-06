Haldimand OPP charge driver in single vehicle collision

HALDIMAND COUNTY – An Ohsweken man is facing charges after a single vehicle collision Jan., 5, 2026 on New Credit Road in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. Haldimand Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the collision, at about 1:45 p.m., saw a passenger vehicle, with the driver and one passenger, had left the roadway at that location. No injuries were reported. Jordan General, 33, from Ohsweken was charged with: Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence Use Plate Not Authorized for Vehicle Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga on February 3, 2026….
Related Posts
R.O.P.E . Squad seeking public’s help in locating federal offender
January 6, 2026 100
Sima Doban Caledonia, ON – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s…
Proposed ‘planned community’ would add 2,500 homes to Caledonia
January 6, 2026 101
By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Haldimand County residents will soon have…