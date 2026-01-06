National News
Haldimand OPP charge driver in single vehicle collision

January 6, 2026 98 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY – An Ohsweken man is facing charges after  a single vehicle collision  Jan., 5, 2026 on New Credit Road in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. Haldimand Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said  the collision,  at about 1:45 p.m., saw a passenger vehicle, with  the driver and one passenger, had left the roadway at that location. No injuries were reported. Jordan General, 33, from Ohsweken was  charged with: Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence Use Plate Not Authorized for Vehicle Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga on February 3, 2026….

