Carney says Canadian oil will be competitive after Maduro’s ouster

January 6, 2026 128 views

By Sarah Ritchie and David Baxter Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government is working to expand access to oil markets in Asia now that Canada faces the prospect of Venezuelan oil displacing Canadian product in the American market. His remarks came after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre urged Carney to “immediately approve a pipeline to the Pacific Coast” in an letter shared on social media Tuesday morning. In Paris for talks on Ukraine Tuesday, Carney was asked if U.S. President Donald Trump’s push to take control of Venezuela’s oil industry heightens the need for a pipeline to B.C.’s northwest coast. “We welcome the prospects of greater prosperity in Venezuela. But we also see the competitiveness of Canadian oil,” Carney said. “And in that context, a pipeline and exports to Asia,…

