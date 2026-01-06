Caledon residents furious after FOI documents uncover gaps in Town record-keeping around opposition to mega-blasting quarry proposal

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer Caledon resident Tony Sevelka’s days turned into weeks, weeks turned into months and now years since he started digging into the details of a proposed blasting mega-quarry steps away from his home. His quest led him to file a freedom of information request this summer, seeking access to all public objections to the contentious project. Instead, what he received revealed a systemic failure. Out of the 73 pages the Town of Caledon sent him in response to the specific public information he had asked for, Sevelka found dozens of submissions against the quarry proposal were missing, including many formal objections that Sevelka and his neighbours had assumed would have been entered into the public record. For a proposal that could reshape…
