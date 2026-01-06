National News
Proposed ‘planned community’ would add 2,500 homes to Caledonia

January 6, 2026 101 views

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Haldimand County residents will soon have the chance to weigh in on a large housing development proposed for Caledonia. A  public meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 13 at council  chambers in Cayuga to discuss a proposal from Corragreen Properties  Limited for a “planned community” in the northeast end of town. Corragreen’s  project would turn just under 200 acres (80 hectares) of farmland into  nearly 2,500 homes, plus about 2,000 square metres of retail space and a  series of parks. The development is proposed for  two adjoining properties within Caledonia’s urban boundary at McClung  Road and Haldimand Road 66. Haldimand  council would need to rezone the agricultural land to permit  residential and commercial uses before the developer can…

