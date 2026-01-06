Proposed ‘planned community’ would add 2,500 homes to Caledonia

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Haldimand County residents will soon have the chance to weigh in on a large housing development proposed for Caledonia. A public meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 13 at council chambers in Cayuga to discuss a proposal from Corragreen Properties Limited for a “planned community” in the northeast end of town. Corragreen’s project would turn just under 200 acres (80 hectares) of farmland into nearly 2,500 homes, plus about 2,000 square metres of retail space and a series of parks. The development is proposed for two adjoining properties within Caledonia’s urban boundary at McClung Road and Haldimand Road 66. Haldimand council would need to rezone the agricultural land to permit residential and commercial uses before the developer can…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice