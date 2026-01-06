R.O.P.E . Squad seeking public’s help in locating federal offender

Sima Doban Caledonia, ON – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of Statutory Release. Sima Doban is described as Caucasian male, 44, 5’10” (180 cm), 205 lbs (93 kgs) with brown hair and brown eyes. Sima Doban is serving two years, one month for; Possession of Prohibited / Restricted Firearm with Ammunition Fail To Comply with Probation Order Possession of Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order x 2 Theft Under $5000 Escape Or Being At Large Without Excuse The offender is known to frequent Hamilton and Caledonia, Ontario. Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E….



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice