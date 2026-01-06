National News
ticker

R.O.P.E . Squad seeking public’s help in locating federal offender

January 6, 2026 100 views

Sima Doban Caledonia, ON – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of Statutory Release. Sima Doban is described as Caucasian male, 44, 5’10” (180 cm), 205 lbs (93 kgs) with brown hair and brown eyes. Sima Doban is serving two years, one month for; Possession of Prohibited / Restricted Firearm with Ammunition Fail To Comply with Probation Order Possession of Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order x 2 Theft Under $5000 Escape Or Being At Large Without Excuse The offender is known to frequent Hamilton and Caledonia, Ontario. Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Proposed ‘planned community’ would add 2,500 homes to Caledonia

January 6, 2026 102

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Haldimand County residents will soon have…

Read more
National News

Caledon residents furious after FOI documents uncover gaps in Town record-keeping around opposition to mega-blasting quarry proposal

January 6, 2026 109

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer Caledon resident Tony Sevelka’s days turned into…

Read more