Traffic stop leads to drug charge for woman

January 6, 2026 255 views

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal A 39-year-old Whitesand First Nation woman started the new year on a sour note last week after provincial police charged her with drug-trafficking. Provincial police said officers encountered the accused Thursday afternoon while conducting a traffic stop involving a pickup truck on Armstrong’s Airport Road. “Officers seized suspected crack cocaine, (cash) and various drug-related paraphernalia,” a provincial news release said. Police pegged the street value of the seized drugs at about $2,500. In addition to the drug-trafficking offence, Tammy Shapwaykeesic was charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, the news release said. Shapwaykeesic, who has been released from custody, is to appear in Armstrong court on Jan. 20, the news release said. None of the charges…

