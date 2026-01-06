National News
‘More work to be done’ on marine border crossing rules: CAO

January 6, 2026 226 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com SIOUX NARROWS-NESTOR FALLS — The pending end to the remote area border crossing program is one step in a “multifaceted situation” of border enforcement in the region. That’s according to Heather Gropp, the chief administrative officer for the Township of Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls. The municipality is one of several stakeholders in a coalition who has long been concerned about what it says is a need for tighter regulations and better enforcement on Northwestern Ontario’s border waters. One of several concerns, the group says, is the ease with which U.S.-based anglers can cross into Canadian waters on Lake of the Woods and Rainy Lake without having to check in at the border. “I think there’s more work to be done,” Gropp said of…

