National News
ticker

At least 24 Venezuelan security officers killed in US operation to capture Maduro, officials say

January 6, 2026 215 views

By Regina Garcia Cano, Aamer Madhani And Megan Janetsky CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — At least 24 Venezuelan security officers were killed in the dead-of-night U.S. military operation to capture Nicolás Maduro and spirit him to the United States to face drug charges, officials said Tuesday. Venezuela’s Attorney General Tarek William Saab said overall “dozens” of officers and civilians were killed in the weekend strike in Caracas and that prosecutors would investigate the deaths in what he described as a “war crime.” He didn’t specify if the estimate was specifically referring to Venezuelans. In addition to the Venezuelan security officials, Cuba’s government had previously confirmed that 32 Cuban military and police officers working in Venezuela were killed in the raid. The Cuban government says the personnel killed belonged to the Revolutionary…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Federal, provincial leaders to tour Manitoba First Nation hit by outage, frozen pipes

January 7, 2026 14

By Brittany Hobson Federal, provincial and Indigenous leaders are expected to travel today to a beleaguered…

Read more
National News

Six Nations School bus in ditch

January 7, 2026 68

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations motorists need to take care on local…

Read more