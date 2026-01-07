Six Nations School bus in ditch

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations motorists need to take care on local roads this morning. Some roads are slippery. Slippery spots on Fifth Line between Seneca and Chiefswood Road caused a school bus to slide in the ditch . (Turtle Island News photo)…
