National News
Six Nations School bus in ditch

January 7, 2026 69 views

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations motorists need to take care on local roads this morning.  Some roads are slippery.  Slippery spots on Fifth Line between Seneca and Chiefswood Road caused a school bus to slide in the ditch . (Turtle Island News photo)…

