‘Dances with Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse disrupts court week before sex abuse trial

By Jessica Hill LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Chasing Horse, the former “Dances with Wolves” actor accused of sexual abuse, was temporarily thrown out of court Monday after he disrupted proceedings with demands he be allowed to fire his defense attorney a week before trial. Judge Jessica Peterson in Las Vegas ordered his jury trial to proceed next week as planned. Chasing Horse has pleaded not guilty to 21 charges, including allegations that he sexually assaulted women and girls and that he filmed himself sexually abusing a girl younger than 14. Prosecutors allege he used his reputation as a spiritual leader and healer to take advantage of Native American women and girls over two decades. Peterson ordered him removed from court Monday for trying to speak over her. He argued…



