Fitness program has roots in Indigenous teachings

By Emily Plihal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, South Peace News It’s the new year and it’s time to kickstart healthy habits to ensure your body is in tip-top shape for health and vitality. Women from Peace River and surrounding areas are being urged to participate in a free fitness and nutrition program for women tentatively to start on Jan. 26 and running for 15 weeks. Makoyoh’sokoi (Blackfoot word for Wolf Trail) will be a 15-week holistic wellness program that will include Indigenous cultural and spiritual foundations. “It’s a great chance to learn about health and to participate in different activities to get people moving,” says Elder Priscilla Lalonde. “It teaches women how to walk a good life using cultural tools and foundations,” she adds. The program was developed by the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice