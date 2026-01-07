Indigenous businesses ‘stabilizer’ of economy

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal The Indigenous business landscape in Northwestern Ontario has seen a year of business formation and diversification, which is moving beyond the traditional resource service model. Jason Rasevych, president and founder of Anishnawbe Business Professional Association (ABPA), said 2025 was a year of qualitative growth with a surge in technical trades, creative arts and professional services. There were success stories of small operations growing to secure major government contracts and newly established retail hubs for Indigenous culture. Attawapiskat First Nation, for instance, now supports 12 local businesses. “The release of the Indigenous Economic Impact Analysis confirmed that Indigenous spending and business now contribute $1.55 billion annually to the Thunder Bay economy,” Rasevych said. “The data is now undeniable — Indigenous business is…
