Civil case against estate of Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau is dismissed

January 8, 2026 204 views

The lawsuit brought by a British Columbia man against the estate of acclaimed Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau alleging he was sexually assaulted by the painter has been dismissed. Mark Anthony Jacobson filed the lawsuit last year, seeking $5 million from the estate in general, aggravated and punitive damages. He claimed Morrisseau reached into his pants and touched him on the buttocks after Morrisseau’s assistant suggested he could heal Jacobson’s back pain. In response to lawsuit, the estate said Morrisseau “was in no position to be physically or socially aggressive” at the time of the alleged 2006 assault, that he “had no libido,” was held upright in a wheelchair by straps, and was in the advanced stages of Parkinson’s disease before dying the next year at the age of 75. The…

