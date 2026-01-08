Name change? Mi’kmaq included 100 years later in Cabot Trail plans

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post As plans for the 100th anniversary commemoration of the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton unfold, they’re promising to bring some changes. Among new infrastructure and stopping places, will be signage of place names that have been forgotten by all but cultural historians. “So much history has been erased and we’re trying to help with education and awareness about that,” says Robert Bernard, executive director for the Nova Scotia Indigenous Tourism Enterprise Network (NSITEN). “We hope our work will help to build a stronger relationship with the different cultures that are here on this island. For example, when people say Cape Breton, they don’t realize that it was Unam’aki (Land of the Fog) before.’ “These traditional names have a place and…



