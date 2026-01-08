National News
More workers, heaters headed to Manitoba First Nation struggling with frozen water

January 8, 2026

More workers and heaters and are on the way to a beleaguered First Nation in northern Manitoba, where thousands have been forced out due to frozen pipes and sewage backup. A day after politicians travelled to Pimicikamak Cree Nation, the community announced additional heaters are expected to arrive Monday and 30 more tradespeople are to follow suit. Chief David Monias says the extent of damage to more than 1,300 homes remains unclear, nearly two weeks after a power outage led to the failure of critical infrastructure. He says many holding tanks in homes remain frozen and testing will need to be done on water lines once they’re thawed. Federal, provincial and First Nations leaders toured the community Wednesday and saw flooded homes with buckled ceilings and cracked pipes. The federal…

