Kinew, leaders visit Manitoba First Nation dealing with frozen water crisis

January 8, 2026 232 views

By Brittany Hobson Politicians travelled to get a look at a First Nation in northern Manitoba that’s scrambling to clean up and fix up after a frozen water catastrophe buckled ceilings, swamped homes in sewage and forced thousands out. Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, federal Northern and Arctic Affairs Minister Rebecca Chartrand and Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak were among the delegation that toured Pimicikamak Cree Nation on Wednesday. With them came renewed supplies of bottled water and food. But the biggest need? Plumbers. Todd McConnell, a plumber brought into Pimicikamak, said it could take months to make repairs to the estimated 800 damaged homes. “We’re trying to get everything fixed one house at a time,” McConnell said. “We have come across some homes that have been…

