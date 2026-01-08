National News
Man who held himself out as Native American activist sentenced to 46 years for serial rapes

January 8, 2026 220 views

By Martha Bellisle SEATTLE (AP) — A man who held himself out as a Native American activist was sentenced Wednesday to 46 years in prison for drugging and raping women in a case that inspired calls for changes in Washington state law to prohibit defendants who represent themselves from directly questioning their accusers. Redwolf Pope, who had apartments in Seattle and Santa Fe, New Mexico, was arrested in 2018 after guests at his Seattle apartment gave police videos from his iPad that showed him raping several women who appeared to be unconscious, court documents said. Police also found a secret camera in Pope’s bathroom that was used to capture video of women in the shower. “I’ve had the horror of witnessing the scale of violence Pope inflicted on multiple women…

