West Moberly First Nations seeks delegates for annual youth leadership conference

January 8, 2026 191 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. — A northeast B.C. First Nation is urging the youth voices in its community to express interest in an annual Indigenous youth leadership event. The Gathering Our Voices conference is an annual showcase seeking to “provide Indigenous youth with the tools to empower and inspire,” both in their communities and the world, according to the event’s website. West Moberly First Nations (WMFN) issued a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 6th encouraging its members between the ages of 14 and 24 to submit letters of interest for their delegation. Brittany Knott is the recreation coordinator for WMFN, and says candidates will benefit from the experience. “It shows all our youth what amazing opportunities there are out there,” said Knott. “Not…

