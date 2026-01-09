National News
‘Disrespectful and offensive’: Inuit, Canadian politicians react to U.S. Greenland threats

January 9, 2026 134 views

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News When Aaju Peter first heard U.S. President Donald Trump talk about buying or taking Greenland during his first term, she didn’t take it seriously. “But now that he is becoming more serious, I’m taking his words more seriously,” Peter, an Iqaluit-based lawyer and activist originally from Greenland, said in an interview. “It’s disrespectful and offensive that a leader of a country would want to buy our land, my motherland.” The United States has had a foothold in Greenland since the 1950s, where it operates the Pituffik Space Base military installation, and both the U.S. and Greenland — as part of Denmark — are members of the NATO political and military alliance. When Trump returned to office last year, he reiterated his…

