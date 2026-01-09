National News
Four-and-a-half years jail for sex crime that led to relative’s suicide

January 9, 2026 256 views

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A 67-year-old man convicted of the 2021 sexual assault and sexual touching of a girl under 16 was sentenced Dec. 5 by a judge in Fort St. John to four-and-a-half years in jail. “This type of sexualized violence committed against a vulnerable girl in her own home is absolutely intolerable,” said BC Supreme Court Justice Michael Brundrett. The sentencing decision was, coincidentally, published on Dec. 23, the fourth anniversary of the victim’s suicide. The Crown asked for a five-year sentence. Brundrett emphatically rejected the defence’s proposal of two years less a day, with two years probation, or two-to-three years jail. He called it too low for the serious crime which had such a profound effect on the victim. “The offences…

