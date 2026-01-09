National News
ticker

Jennifer Bone remains Sioux Valley chief under deal: Tacan

January 9, 2026 200 views

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun Jennifer Bone will remain the chief of Sioux Valley Dakota Nation under an agreement that ends the former chief’s court challenge of the November election result. Vince Tacan told the Sun on Tuesday he reached an agreement with Bone to move forward outside of court. The agreement ends Tacan’s push to ask a judge to invalidate the election and call for a new vote. “It’s not ideal,” Tacan said. “I’m not happy with it, actually, but it’s the best we can do under the circumstances.” Bone did not speak to any details of the agreement, but told the Sun that an announcement will be released in the near future. According to Tacan, the agreement empowers the original election officer, Burke Ratte,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Parks Canada eyed boat-ban pros and cons

January 9, 2026 230

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun A Parks Canada document shows that staff…

Read more
National News

Summit Lake campground status remains a “triable issue,” says appeal court

January 9, 2026 205

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A BC Court of Appeal tribunal…

Read more