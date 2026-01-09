Summit Lake campground status remains a “triable issue,” says appeal court

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A BC Court of Appeal tribunal dismissed appeals on Dec. 10 of a lower court ruling that said the treaty rights of a McLeod Lake Indian Band member who runs a commercial campground are a triable issue. In a long-running dispute, Regional District of Fraser-Fort George accused Bernard Dale Chingee of violating provincial and municipal land use laws by the north shore of Summit Lake. In his defence, Chingee argued he received the property fee simple as a treaty entitlement and the laws infringed on his Aboriginal treaty rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The chambers judge, Justice Michael Tammen, dismissed the regional district’s application for a summary judgment in September 2024. The regional district and province appealed,…



